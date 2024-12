Wrestlemania plan for CM Punk, Bully Ray offers his opinion of SNME

– WWE reportedly want CM Punk to be in a world title match at WrestleMania.

“I’ve heard almost all year is they want him to be involved in a world title match. I don’t know how the puzzle pieces are going to fit but they want him at the top. I don’t think it’ll be with Cody, so that’s one title match out the window.”

(Source: @WrestleVotes Backstage Pass Q&A)

– While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the Saturday Night’s Main Event special from December 14th 2024…

“I thought it was a giant infomercial. As I watched Saturday Night’s Main Event, I noticed a lot of different aspects of just what was going on in the ring with the wrestling … 54 percent of the show was packages, promos, ads, and all that stuff. This show, in my opinion, catered to the fan just enough.”

“They gave the fan just enough. They gave the live audience enough. They gave you at home enough if you were sitting home with your kids, it was a good, friendly show, but I think that show catered to new wrestling fans. In my eyes, I felt it was like an infomercial and I’m not using the word ‘infomercial’ in a negative connotation, like, ‘Here’s who we are, this is what we do, this is the product that we offer, here’s our characters, yada yada.’”

(quotes: WrestlingInc.com)

