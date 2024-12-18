New AEW Worlds End match announced, TNA storyline spoiler

Dec 18, 2024

– Mariah May vs Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight for the AEW Women’s Title is made official for Worlds End

– During Saturday night’s TNA TV tapings, the reigning TNA X-Division Champion Moose took to the ring and made a bold declaration. In an emotional promo, he threw down his X-Division Championship, announcing that a new title would officially debut at TNA “Genesis”.

While the specifics of this new belt remain under wraps, it appears TNA is retiring the X-Division title.

