Logan Paul says he is Raw’s newest star

Logan Paul appear at the Netflix event at WWE HQ and says he is the newest RAW star.

Paul says he’s not retired and he’s better than everyone else, so he’s back to get a big check and if he wants something he’s going to take it.

He says he’s in WWE to take over and he doesn’t care what anyone thinks because he’s a star and a future WWE Champion.

Adam Pearce announced that Logan Paul is now on the WWE RAW roster ahead of its move to Netflix.

