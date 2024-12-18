Logan Paul says he is Raw’s newest star

Dec 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Logan Paul appear at the Netflix event at WWE HQ and says he is the newest RAW star.

Paul says he’s not retired and he’s better than everyone else, so he’s back to get a big check and if he wants something he’s going to take it.

He says he’s in WWE to take over and he doesn’t care what anyone thinks because he’s a star and a future WWE Champion.

Adam Pearce announced that Logan Paul is now on the WWE RAW roster ahead of its move to Netflix.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nova

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal