Viewership for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, speculation on the “Zero” vignette
– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC, Dec. 14: 1,590,000 viewers. P18-49 rating: 0.42, reports Wrestlenomics.
– On last night’s episode of Raw a mysterious “Zero” vignette aired. It was a very brief vignette with simply featured a 0 with a strike throught it. Fans are speculating that this could symbolize the arrival of former AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo.
