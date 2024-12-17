Video: What happened after NXT

After NXT went off air:

Ava deemed Trick Williams the winner and retained the NXT Championship. Eddy Thorpe gets in Ava’s face after the announcement. Shawn Michaels comes out to ringside and Thorpe shoves Michaels. Trick and the referees to keep Thorpe and Michaels separated. Trick and Eddy end back up in the ring. Trick hits the trick shot and holds the belt.

