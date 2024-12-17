Update on AEW Collision in Canada

On Monday, a press release was issued to announce Bell Media’s Discovery Channel rebranding as USA Network in Canada starting on January 1, 2025, with a “blockbuster mix of programming” coming to the channel, including AEW Collision every Saturday night at 8/7c.

Check out the complete announcement below.

Bell Media’s Discovery Channel Rebrands as USA Network in Canada on January 1 with a Blockbuster Mix of Programming

– Nationwide free preview runs from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28 –

– USA Network has something for everyone, including HIGHWAY THRU HELL, EAST HARBOUR HEROES, HEAVY RESCUE 401, THE TRAITORS, and popular series SUITS, alongside new series ROCKY MOUNTAIN WRECKERS –

– Sports content available on USA Network in Canada includes AEW COLLISION and NASCAR Xfinity Series –

– Series coming to USA Network in Canada in 2025 include THE RAINMAKER, LONG BRIGHT RIVER, GOOD COP/BAD COP, DEBRIEFING THE PRESIDENT, THE PITT, and more –

TORONTO (December 16, 2024) – On January 1, Bell Media’s Discovery channel rebrands as USA Network in Canada, continuing as the home for many of its existing great series, and hosting a dynamic lineup of gripping dramas, thrilling reality competition series, fan-favourite Canadian originals, bold docuseries, blockbuster movies, and sports. Bell Media recently secured a major content and licensing agreement with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution that brings the USA Network and Oxygen True Crime brands to Canada. Additionally, USA Network is available to Canadians via a nationwide free preview, from Jan. 1 – Feb. 28, through participating service providers across the country. Tentpole programming set to be offered on USA Network includes: HIGHWAY THRU HELL *Canadian Original – Season 13 Premiere* Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Jan. 14

Now in its 13th season, HIGHWAY THRU HELL showcases the jaw-dropping, real-life stories of the recovery operators and highway crews who fight to keep the highways open in one of the most treacherous routes in North America: the British Columbia mountains. The heavy rescue teams featured in the series charge straight into the storm, and over the years they’ve performed near-impossible vehicle rescues day and night on steep cliffs, mountain tops, and washed out and collapsing sections of highways to the awe of audiences everywhere.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN WRECKERS *Canadian Original – Series Premiere* Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Jan. 14

When winter slams into the highways of the American Rockies, heavy recovery specialists from four companies race into action, working to clear wrecks and open roads. Whether it’s a raging fire or toxic spill, crews roll up ready to battle the wreckage. They’ve got the equipment and the skills. But with more than a million people depending on the route that crosses these three states every day, the one thing they don’t have, is time.

SUITS Airing Mondays-Fridays, beginning Jan. 1 *check local listings for timing

SUITS began when legendary hotshot lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) took a gamble by hiring Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a brilliant, but unmotivated college dropout, as an associate at his prolific Manhattan law firm. Over several seasons, this dynamic duo along with Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), became a family intertwined in one another’s triumphs and tribulations.

THE ANONYMOUS *Season 1* Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Jan. 6

THE ANONYMOUS is a reality competition played in two worlds: the real world and anonymous mode. The players live together, complete challenges, and form alliances face-to-face. But at key moments during the game, they have the power to communicate with each other anonymously. Hidden behind the mask of a unique handle, players can use their anonymity to do whatever it takes to keep their place in the game safe.

RACE TO SURVIVE ALASKA *Season 1* Mondays at 8 and 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Jan. 6

In this high-stakes outdoor competition series set along the wild and dangerous Alaskan coastline, adventure racers and survival experts must endure more than 100 miles of inhospitable terrain with nothing but what they can carry to claim a life-changing $500,000 prize. Contestants must utilize a combination of endurance racing, primitive survival skills and bushcraft as they navigate the mostly unchartered wilderness with sprawling mountain selections, ancient glaciers, threatening wildlife and suffocating rainforests.

THE TRAITORS Franchise Wednesday nights, beginning Jan. 1 *check local listings for timing

The Emmy award-winning series, THE TRAITORS is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund, but hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Versions of THE TRAITORS from the US, UK, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada are all set to be available on USA Network in Canada.

AEW COLLISION Saturday nights from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT *check local listings for timing

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW (All Elite Wrestling) is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion featuring a world-class roster that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. Airing on Saturday nights, AEW COLLISION is a two-hour program that features some of the biggest names in professional wrestling, compelling storylines, and incredible in-ring action that super-serves AEW’s passionate fanbase. Additionally, fans can continue to catch AEW DYNAMITE Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Comprised primarily of NASCAR’s younger, up-and-coming drivers, the NASCAR Xfinity Series features the sport’s future stars often competing side-by-side against NASCAR’s biggest names, many of whom earned their stripes and won championships in the Xfinity Series. The NASCAR Xfinity Series races in some of the nation’s largest markets, from Chicago to Las Vegas to Miami, and at the sport’s most iconic tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and the series championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Movies

Blockbuster movies airing on USA Network include Top Gun: Maverick (Jan. 5), Olympus Has Fallen (Jan. 12), London Has Fallen (Jan. 19), Angel Has Fallen (Jan. 26)

Additional series coming to USA Network in Canada in the coming months include:

* procedural dramedy starring Leighton Meester, GOOD COP/BAD COP;

* drama series THE RAINMAKER, based on John Grisham’s novel;

* limited series LONG BRIGHT RIVER, an adaptation of Liz Moore’s novel and starring Amanda Seyfried;

* CIA miniseries DEBRIEFING THE PRESIDENT;

* and the upcoming Max Original drama series, THE PITT, produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Other Bell Media channels rebranding on January 1 are Investigation Discovery as Oxygen True Crime, Animal Planet as CTV Wild Channel, Discovery Science as CTV Nature Channel, and Velocity as CTV Speed Channel, all continuing as part of Bell Media’s impressive lineup of English-language specialty channels which also includes: CTV Sci-Fi Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Life Channel, E!, CTV News Channel, CP24, BNN Bloomberg, and Much.

About USA Network

A top five cable entertainment brand in the U.S. for more than 25 years, USA Network in Canada is home to a compelling lineup including award-winning dramas like SUITS, returning Canadian original series such as Highway Thru Hell, popular unscripted shows like The Traitors, exciting new series, and blockbuster movies. USA Network is part of Bell Media’s suite of specialty channels, which includes CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel, plus Oxygen True Crime, CTV Nature Channel, CTV Speed Channel, and CTV Wild Channel, with content also streaming on CTV.ca and the CTV app. Bell Media is Canada’s premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

