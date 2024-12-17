NXT, 12/17/24

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from WWE, NXT. Coverage begins at 8pm. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call.

NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe

NXT Tag Team Championship: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Gallus

Oba Femi vs. Axiom

Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair

Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

We start the show with a rundown of what brought us tonight’s story lines and matches. Ethan Page‘s struggles are also highlighted.

Match 1. Oba Femi VS Axiom (with Nathan Frazier)

Part of the story line is Axiom lined himself up for this match, not knowing his Tag Team Championship was also being defended. Nathan Frazier joins him ringside. Femi is just so much larger then Axiom. Femi is also the #1 contender to the NXT Championship. Axiom lands a few chops, showcasing his speed. Femi lands a few kicks when he finally catches him. He then knocks him off the ropes and we go to break. Oba then lands a huge chop upon returning. His blows just look different than everyone else. Femi lands a lariat for a two count. Axiom locks on a arm board, but Femi overpowers him and goes back to the chops. Axiom crumbles in the corner. Frazier lends encouragement. Femi stalks Axiom, but Femi drops Axiom again with a clubbing blow. Axiom hits a dropkick and then basement kick. Axiom then lands a few kicks, and a ranna for two. Axiom then superkicks Femi to the floor. Axiom goes to the top and missile dropkicks Femi. Femi catches Axiom and tosses him as he tries the golden ratio. Powerbomb fall from grace and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Oba Femi

Eddie Thorpe is interviewed and admits backstage that he set up a short cut to gain a title shot tonight. He is proud of himself.

Karmen Petrovic is shown questioning her judgement with Deion as she wrongly accused Ashante. They hug and Ashante Adonis walks in and reads the room wrong. Seems Adonis and Karmen’s jealousy over nothing is keeping them apart.

Match 2. Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

Jakara and Rucha start off and Sol faceplants Jakara after spinning her in circles. Jakara trips Sol and Lash, tagged in and dropped the elbow to the back. Lash and Zaria end up in the ring together. They lock up and then they trade violent moves trying to overpower each other. Lash lands a big slam, but misses a splash. Sol ends up coming in and Sol flies off Zaria’s back onto Lash on the floor. They then throw Jakara on top of Lash. Back from a break, Lash and Jakara are working on Sol in their corner. Jakara surfs Sol’s back. Sol counters with a roll up, then tags out. Zaria comes in hot and spears Jakara. Lash makes the save. Jakara chop blocks Zaria, who was distracted by Lash. Lash tags in and Zaria reverses a vertical suplex and delivers on of her own Sol tags and spears Lash for two. Jakara breaks up the count. The match breaks down here. Lash dumps Zaria. Lash hits the Bucci bully drop and it is over.

Winner, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont are shown arguing after their match they lost to Hank and Tank. Tyriek seems to be turning heal and Wes Lee is is their to egg on the heal turn.

Match 3. Jaida Parker (with OTA) VS Wren Sinclair

Wren shoots the leg, but Parker kicks her free. Parker goes to work on the back of Sinclair. She then delivers a falcon arrow. Jaida then front facelocks Wren, but this fires Wren up, who counters with a series of chops. She then hits a lariat and faceplant. She follows up with a double underhook suplex. The OTM and NQCC break out in a fight on the floor. This spills to the back. Wren gets a 2 count off a roll up. Parker lands a back elbow and then another and scores the pin.

Winner, Jaida Parker

Shotzi, Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin are seen have some weird get together backstage. They want to take care of Fatal Influence. We then see Fatal Influence with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. It is an uneasy meeting. This could lead to something.

Match 4. Mark Coffee and Wolfgang (with Joe Coffee) VS Axiom and Nathan Frazier, NXT Tag Champions

The story is Axiom is bandaged up from the beating he took earlier. Frazier has a broken nose, and he just got punched in the face. The champs go to work with high speed offense. They are as fast as the MCMG’s if you haven’t seen them in action. Gallus stops the comeback with a kick to the face and we go to break. Coffee and Wolfgang are taking turns tossing Axiom on his back as we return. They keep Axiom in their corner and work him over until Axiom slips free. Frazier tags in and comes in with major speed. He hits running lariats, standing shooting stars and a sling blade. He hits a frog splash for two, but Wolfgang makes the save. Wolfgang tags in and regains control, working on the injured nose. Axiom makes the save on Wolfgang’s pin attempt. The match breaks down with all 4 men going full force. Axiom kicks his partner by mistake. Frazier hits a poisen ranna after recovering. Wolfgang goes tot the top, Axiom Spanish Fly’s him. Frazier hits the Phoenix and it is over.

Winner and still NXT Tag Team Champs, Axiom and Nathan Frazier

They celebrate a great win. Hank and Tank hype each other up with Je’Von Evans backstage.

Charlie Dempsey and Lexis King have a work out competition backstage. King wants a Heritage Cup title match. They shake after a good workout and they set up the match for next week.

Ethan Page comes out, still in a somber mood. He apologizes for his solemn mood and for being on a losing streak. He says he has embarrassed his family. He remembers his 18 years to get to NXT and then he became champion. He then says he blew it. He apologizes to his wife and kids for being a disappointment. He then says he lost his smile. (This is the arena Shawn Michaels lost his smile years ago.) Je’Von Evans comes out actually tells Ethan he knows he is a proud dad and husband. He tells Ethan he belongs to be at the top of the card. The fans starts to cheer him on. Evans says everyone is proud of him. Page looks appreciative and thanks Je’Von. He then attacks Evans. He then puts his head twisted in a chair and stomps him. Evans spits blood everywhere. Page screams out this is the real me. The segment ends.

Trick is interviewed and shows concern for Evans, before turning his focus to Eddy Thorpe. Oba Femi wishes Trick well in this match. Stephanie Vaquer has a vignette.

Match 5. NXT Champion, Trick Williams VS Eddy Thorpe

Trick delivers a few shoulder blocks to start the match. Thorpe bails, but Williams goes to the floor and chops him and works the back before tossing him back in the ring. Thorpe is quicker to the punch back in the ring, with kicks. Trick counters with a dropkick and a few punches. Trick leaps, missing Thorpe and crotches himself on the top rope. We go to break. Eddy is in control with a vertical suplex as we return.

