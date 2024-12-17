More TNA departures expected, Kris Statlander to face WWE ID talent
“There may be more (TNA departures) coming. One of the thing’s that happened is a lot of the talent were asked to take pay cuts, I don’t know how many.
That was among the reasons Rhino left, his last match was on Saturday I believe.”
(Source: Dave Meltzer via WOR)
– Kris Statlander will be facing WWEID Bryce Donovan (with Mark Sterling) in Worcester.
