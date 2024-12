Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Announced for next week’s NXT…

– Stephanie Vaquer vs Cora Jade

– Charlie Dempsey vs Lexis King for the Heritage Cup Trophy

‘ Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs Channing Stacks Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino vs Out The Mud vs Myles Borne & Tavion Heights in a Fatal 4 Way Match

