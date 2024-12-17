Kevin Owens declares himself the WWE champion

Dec 17, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @FightOwensFight

Kevin Owens says he’s now WWE Champion after stealing the title and will be bringing it on the Holiday Tour

