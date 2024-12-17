Kevin Owens declares himself the WWE champion

– Kevin Owens says he’s now WWE Champion after stealing the title and will be bringing it on the Holiday Tour

BALLZ!!!

Now that I have your attention, I have great news for you all!

I am proud to officially announce that I will be competing in my first matches as your new, true WWE Champion on this year’s Holiday loop (that’s a term people in “the business” use that refers to a string… pic.twitter.com/Q39ZsVIQtI

— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 17, 2024