Video: Triple H officially reveals the new logo for WWE RAW on Netflix

Triple H has officially revealed the new logo for WWE RAW on Netflix. On January 6, WWE Raw will kick off a new era on Netflix with a special event from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

New era. New logo. WWE RAW is coming to Netflix LIVE starting January 6! pic.twitter.com/HwMM9spJGi — Netflix (@netflix) December 16, 2024

