Video: Triple H officially reveals the new logo for WWE RAW on Netflix

Dec 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Triple H has officially revealed the new logo for WWE RAW on Netflix. On January 6, WWE Raw will kick off a new era on Netflix with a special event from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

