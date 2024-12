Video: Becky Lynch to join the cast of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Becky Lynch announced she will join the cast of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, set to premiere in 2026 on Paramount Plus.

Not your average average Starfleet officer! I'm beaming in to the first season of @StarTrek: Starfleet Academy on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/GlCCttnCIO — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email