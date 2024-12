The War Raiders defeated Finn Balor & JD McDonagh to become the new World Tag Team Champions…

THEY DID IT!!!! YOUR NEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS:

THE WAR RAIDERS!!!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/e4BnuMn4eJ — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2024

To the edge of the cliff and back… Congratulations to #WarRaiders, your NEW World Tag Team Champions. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XTE5KQAhi1 — Triple H (@TripleH) December 17, 2024

