Mercedes Mone retains the Strong Women’s Championship

Dec 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mercedes Mone defeated Hazuki to retain Strong Women’s Championship, Mina Shirakawa answered her open challenge and will face off at the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Dynasty.
Also, Shirakawa will be putting up her gold as well.

