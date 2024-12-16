Mercedes Mone retains the Strong Women’s Championship
Mercedes Mone defeated Hazuki to retain Strong Women’s Championship, Mina Shirakawa answered her open challenge and will face off at the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Dynasty.
Also, Shirakawa will be putting up her gold as well.
After an incredible main event, @MercedesVarnado is still #njpwSTRONG Women's Champ, and wants @MinaShirakawa in a double title match with @RevProUK gold at stake as well at #wrestledynasty!#njSSE pic.twitter.com/trXdqLL5Vr
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 16, 2024