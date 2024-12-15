Chris Jericho appears in GCW
At GCW Highest In The Room, EFFY defeated Matt Cardona after Chris Jericho interfered and cost Cardona the match.
After the match, Jericho attacks Cardona & EFFY with his Bat.
