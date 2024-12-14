WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock live this evening from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

Scheduled for tonight’s special event is appearances by WWE legends, Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship, GUNTHER (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship, Michin vs. Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s United States Championship, as well as Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn.

The following are complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results from Saturday, December 14, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on NBC and Peacock from 8-10pm EST.

WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS 12/14/24

then we cut to a super-slick retro style cold open video package to officially get tonight's special event off-and-running.

Jesse “The Body” Ventura & Joe Tessitore Kick Things Off

Arrival shots are shown of various WWE Superstars competing on tonight’s show, and then we shoot to the host podium, which has Jesse Ventura with colorful boas and his old-school look, as well as Joe Tessitore. The two welcome us to the show and begin talking about the legacy of the show and what is to come tonight.

Pat McAfee Returns

We then shoot to the ringside commentators. We see Michael Cole, and he has a special color commentator to call the action with him tonight — the one-and-only Pat McAfee. Cole welcomes McAfee back to the scene in WWE and then we get ready for our first match of the evening.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

The theme for Drew McIntyre hits and out comes “The Scottish Warrior” for scheduled opening action. He settles inside the squared circle and then Sami Zayn’s entrance tune hits. The crowd goes berserk as Sami Uso makes his way to the ring.

We head to a quick commercial break soon after things get going. When the show returns from the break, we see Drew is on the offensive with chops in the corner. Michael & Pat plug Netflix. Sami kicks Drew, double axe-handle takes Drew down.

Drew misses in the corner, but blocks the Helluva kick. Drew hits a spinebuster for two. Sitout powerbomb gets two for Drew. Drew lifts Sami up into a Samoan drop position, Sami reverses into a sunset flip powerbomb for two.

Drew blocks Sami’s moves with a Glasgow kiss. Sami hits that Blue Thunder bomb for two. HE DID THE DEAL. Drew hits that Claymore Kick and gets the three count for the victory in what was approximately a ten-minute opener to get the in-ring action started.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s World Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky

It’s time for our first of several title matches for this evening, as the WWE Women’s World Championship is on-the-line in our second bout of the show, with Liv Morgan of The Judgment Day defending against Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL.

But first, we see some WWE old-school legends in quick cameo appearances. Tito Santana is at ringside, as is “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, who has his trademark megaphone. Liv had one during her arrival shot at the start of the show.

Damage CTRL’s theme hits and out comes Iyo Sky accompanied by Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane. She settles inside the squared circle alone and then the theme for the reigning and defending champion hits to bring out Liv Morgan. She is joined by Raquel Rodriguez and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, but also heads to the ring alone.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Morgan quickly takes Sky down. Sky kips up and challenges her. Sky hits the ropes and does some handsprings, but Morgan dropkicks her down. Morgan connects with a running back elbow and rolls away, but Sky floors her with a dropkick.

Sky connects with a flapjack for a two-count. Sky sends Morgan to the corner and charges, but Morgan twists away. Sky joins her on the apron and attacks her. Sky goes for a German Suplex on the apron, but Morgan elbows her away. Morgan goes for a sunset flip powerbomb to the floor, but Sky holds the ropes.

Sky kicks Morgan back and hits an Asai Moonsault as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see some more back-and-forth action leading to the finish, which sees Morgan get her nose busted before picking up the win to retain her title. She has a face-off with Rhea Ripley at the top of the entrance ramp after the match. The show heads to another commercial break.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s World Champion: Liv Morgan

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Finn Bálor

The “Tale of the Tape” graphic flashes on the screen to set the stage for our third match of the evening, and our second consecutive championship contest. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship is on-the-line next, with Gunther defending against Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a triple-threat title tilt.

All three guys make their respective entrances and then the bell sounds to get things started. As soon as they do, Priest goes right after Bálor. Bálor gets away and attacks Gunther. Priest goes for Bálor, but Bálor escapes. Gunther attacks Priest, and Bálor rolls Gunther up for a two-count.

Priest and Gunther punch at Bálor before Gunther boots Priest in the face. Priest knocks Gunther to the apron and kicks him to the floor. Priest hits the ropes and wipes out Gunther with a somersault senton that nearly came up short. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When the show returns, Priest attacks Bálor. Priest knocks Bálor to the corner and charges, but Gunther cuts him off with a big boot. Gunther then boots Bálor in the mouth. Gunther is fired up. Priest fights back at Gunther with kicks. Gunther blocks a kick and chops him down before applying a Boston Crab. Bálor chops Gunther, but that only upsets him.

Bálor hits the ropes, but Gunther chops him. Bálor ducks a second chop and hits a Pelé Kick. Priest then wipes them both out with a double clothesline. Priest gets fired up, so Gunther chops him. Priest responds to Gunther with some stiff chops and a punch. Priest unloads on Bálor with some strikes to take him down.

Priest goes back and forth hitting Bálor and Gunther with running back elbows. Gunther drops Priest on the apron, but Priest blocks a chop. Priest wrenches Gunther’s arm and climbs to the top rope before walking the top rope a la The Undertaker. Priest hits Gunther with a cross-body block before popping up and hitting Bálor with a flatliner for a near fall.

Priest sets up for a Razor’s Edge on Bálor, but Gunther kicks him to break it up. Gunther goes to hit Priest with a Powerbomb, but Priest gets out. Priest sets Gunther up, but Bálor takes him out with a Sling Blade. Gunther sends Bálor into the ropes, but Bálor ducks a clothesline and hits a Sling Blade. Bálor charges for a Woo Dropkick, but Gunther counters with a Sleeper Hold.

Priest boots Gunther down, and Bálor rolls Gunther up for a near fall. Bálor charges, but Priest sends him over the top rope. Gunther locks Priest in a Sleeper Hold and elbows him in the side of the head a few times before cinching it in. Priest gets fired up and powers up before hitting Gunther with a snapmare. Priest goes for South of Heaven, but Gunther chops him. Priest gets fired up and hits Gunther with South of Heaven.

Bálor quickly grabs Priest and hits a falling elbow drop. Bálor sizes Priest up and hits a Woo Dropkick. Bálor heads to the top rope, but Gunther crotches him up there. Gunther climbs the ropes and looks down at Priest. Gunther goes for a superplex on Bálor, but Priest clubs the back and hits Gunther with a Razor’s Edge.

Bálor immediately hits a Coup de Grâce and covers, but Priest breaks it up! Priest powers Bálor up for a Razor’s Edge, but Bálor counters into a roll-up for a near fall. Priest floors Bálor with a South of Heaven, but Gunther breaks the pin up by pulling Gunther out of the ring by the hair.

Gunther applies a Sleeper Hold on Priest at ringside before hitting an enormous powerbomb onto the steep steps. Gunther gets in the ring and hits Bálor with a Tyrannosaurus Dropkick. Gunther immediately follows up with a Powerbomb on Bálor for the win. With the victory, Gunther retains his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Gunther

WWE Women’s United States Championship

Michin vs. Chelsea Green

It’s time for history to be made, as we see Nick Aldis backstage in his office, exiting with the WWE Women’s United States Championship in-hand. Up next is the finals of the tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Women’s U.S. Champion between Michin and Chelsea Green.

We head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we head back to the hosts podium to check-in again with Jesse “The Body” Ventura and Joe Tessitore. Tessitore asks Ventura to compare tonight’s show to the first-ever episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Ventura talks about how far the business has come since then and gives props to the crowd.

The stage is set for our next match, as Michin and Chelsea Green make their respective ring entrances. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this historic title tilt. Michin avoids a big boot. Green ducks a kick and talks trash. Michin hits a snapmare and applies a rear chin lock.

Green twists out, but Michin hits an arm drag. Michin hits another arm drag. Green avoids a third and slaps her in the face before sending her out of the ring. Piper Niven lurks nearby. Michin punches Green as she attempts a tope suicida. Michin then applies a modified tarantula over the second rope.

Green gets away and distracts the referee. Niven grabs Michin and slams her on the floor with authority. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as this WWE Women’s U.S. Championship contest continues. When we return, we see some more back-and-forth action leading to the finish.

Michin hits Eat Defeat, but she doesn’t get all of it. Michin covers but only gets two as Green gets a foot on the bottom rope to break the pin. A “Chelsea” chant fires up. Michin lifts Green and puts her on the top rope. Michin rocks her with some slaps to the face. Niven gets on the apron to distract her. Green knocks Michin back. Michin knocks Niven off the apron.

Green slaps Michin and flips off the second rope right into a well-timed “Un-Pretty-Her” from Green. Green follows up with the pinfall for the victory. Nick Aldis presents her with the title and she is announced as the first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion. Piper Niven puts her on her shoulders as pyro goes off and she celebrates the historic win.

Winner and NEW WWE Women’s United States Champion: Chelsea Green

