Spoilers: WWE SmackDown taping results for December 20th

With WWE taking time off for the Christmas holiday, the December 20th 2024 edition of Smackdown was taped after the December 13th Smackdown in Hartford, CT. Here are the spoiler results…

* The New Bloodline cut a promo that was interrupted by Drew McIntyre.

* Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga) vs LA Knight, Andrade and Apollo Crews. (stay tuned for result)

* The Grayson Waller Effect with Braun Strowman took place. Strowman was dressed up as Santa Claus but Carmelo Hayes interrupted.

* Carmelo Hayes defeated Braun Strowman in rematch from the December 13th Smackdown.

* Johnny Gargano defeated Alex Shelley. DIY have new entrance music.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair and Naomi (c) defeated Nia Jax and Candice LeRae to retain.

