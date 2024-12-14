Main event set for TNA Genesis, LA Knight’s funny tweet

Dec 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Nic Nemeth vs Joe Hendry will take place on Sunday, January 19th at TNA Wrestling Genesis…

– LA Knight hilariously makes fun of The Bloodline and says he runs SmackDown….

