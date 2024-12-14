Main event set for TNA Genesis, LA Knight’s funny tweet
– Nic Nemeth vs Joe Hendry will take place on Sunday, January 19th at TNA Wrestling Genesis…
BREAKING: @NicTNemeth will defend the TNA World Title against @joehendry LIVE on PPV at #TNAGenesis from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on January 19.
Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/nJSaxbElBk pic.twitter.com/kIiTK2zQMd
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 14, 2024
– LA Knight hilariously makes fun of The Bloodline and says he runs SmackDown….
Ula Fala…Ufa Lafa…Oompa Loompa
Don’t matter. It’s my game. #SmackDown https://t.co/2ECwOu94uq
— LA Knight (@RealLAKnight) December 14, 2024