Former WWE superstar says goodbye to her DD-sized breasts, Adam Copeland nominated for Emmy
– Steph DeLander via X:
Turns out carrying around huge DD knockers for 27 years isn’t great for your spine lol. Bye! pic.twitter.com/cRFYZikGzw
— STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) December 14, 2024
– Adam Copeland is nominated for a Children’s & Family Emmy
Did not have this on my bingo card. But truly humbled and honored to be nominated for a Children’s & Family Emmy. Who’da thunk it? Not me. And also BIG congrats to @PercySeries for 16 nominations. 16! pic.twitter.com/HgHabs2TUs
— Adam Copeland (@RatedRCope) December 13, 2024