Matches announced for next week’s Smackdown

Announced for next week’s Smackdown …

– The Grayson Waller Effect with Special Guest Braun Strowman

– Johnny Gargano vs Alex Shelley

– The Bloodline vs LA Knight, Apollo Crews, & Andrade

– Bianca Belair & Naomi vs Nia Jax & Candice LeRae for the Women’s Tag Team Titles

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email