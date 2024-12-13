Live TNA Final Resolution results

Dec 13, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Countdown show

– JDC defeated Leon Slater

– Frankie Kazarian defeated Jonathan Gresham by submission

Final Resolution

– TNA X-Division Championship Match:
Moose defeated KUSHIDA

– Three way tag team match: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) defeated Jake Something without Hammerstone and PCO and Sami Callihan

