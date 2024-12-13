Live TNA Final Resolution results
Countdown show
– JDC defeated Leon Slater
– Frankie Kazarian defeated Jonathan Gresham by submission
Final Resolution
– TNA X-Division Championship Match:
Moose defeated KUSHIDA
– Three way tag team match: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) defeated Jake Something without Hammerstone and PCO and Sami Callihan
23…… @PCOisNotHuman @TheSamiCallihan @TheTreyMiguel @ZacharyWentz
Watch #TNAFinalResolution NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/2yJ0D55Gab pic.twitter.com/NPO7UxDu5L
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 14, 2024