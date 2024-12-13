12/13/24 WWE Smackdown Coverage

Corey Graves and Michael Cole are on commentary from Hartford, Connecticut, as many Superstars are shown arriving to the arena earlier in the day.

—

Jimmy Uso makes his way to the ring. Jimmy says WarGames was “lit” and it got his big toe. Jimmy says the OG Bloodline came out on top, but now it’s about what’s next. Jimmy says he has watched his family dominate for years and he is proud of it all, including Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and even Solo Sikoa. Jimmy says he doesn’t know what he is going to do next, but 2025 is going to be a big year for him. Jimmy says he might win the Royal Rumble, might go after the United States title, and might go after the Undisputed WWE title. Drew McIntyre hits the ring and lays Jimmy out with the Claymore. McIntyre beats Jimmy down on the mat as referees, officials, and Nick Aldis rush the ring to get him out of it. Aldis yells at McIntyre as they walk up the ramp.

—

Tiffany Stratton is shown warming up backstage as the WWE Speed Women’s Champion, Candice LeRae, and the WWE Women’s Champion, Nia Jax, walk up. They ask her if she is ready, and she says she is. Jax says after Stratton wins the Women’s United States title, she won’t need her briefcase anymore and won’t need to resort to cheap tactics to win. They wish her luck and walk away.

—

Aldis and McIntyre are walking backstage. Aldis says he can’t have McIntyre doing stuff like this and says it’s a headache. Bianca Belair and Naomi walk up, and Aldis tells McIntyre to go into his office. Aldis says the investigation into who attacked Jade Cargill is still ongoing and he doesn’t have an update. Aldis says Belair and Cargill may have to relinquish the tag titles, and Belair and Naomi argue against it. Naomi says she can be Belair’s partner, and Belair agrees and says it has been done before. Belair asks if it’s possible, and Aldis says he will run it up the flag pole and Belair has to be a fighting champion as soon as next week. Aldis goes into his office, and Belair and Naomi share a hug.

—

Match 1 – WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament – Semifinal Match

Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton

Stratton backs Michin into the corner, and then slams her down by her hair. Michin comes back with a take-down and follows with right before before delivering a dropkick. Michin delivers forearm strikes in the corner, and then kicks Stratton in the face. Michin follows with a hurricanrana, and then knocks Stratton down with a shot. Stratton tries to pull Michin into the ropes, but Michin sends her to the floor and delivers a dropkick through the ropes. Michin goes to the apron, but Stratton slams her down and delivers a shot as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Stratton sets up for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Michin rolls to the apron. Stratton goes after her, but Michin counters and sends Stratton to the floor. Michin connects with a kick, and then gets Stratton back into the ring. Michin delivers a DDT, and then follows with a tornado DDT for a two count. Michin picks Stratton up, but Stratton counters and goes for the Alabama Slam. Michin grabs the ropes and applies a Tarantula in them. Michin goes for a missile drop kick, but Stratton dodges and delivers an Alabama Slam for a two count. Michin comes back with a headbutt and stands on the top rope, but Stratton comes back with a shot and connects with a rolling senton. Stratton connects with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Michin partially dodges and delivers Eat Defeat for the pin fall.

Winner: Michin

—

Footage of #DIY defeating The Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag Team Championship on last week’s Smackdown airs. A pre-recorded promo from #DIY follows, with them talking about the injustice of losing the tag titles in the first place and writing the wrong to get the titles back. They talk about MCMG jumping to the front of the line and taking their spot, and say they are glad MCMG got their flowers at their funeral. They say they are on to better days in their second reign with the titles.

—

Footage of The Bloodline attacking Superstars throughout the show on last week’s Smackdown airs, followed by Solo Sikoa saying that he is still the Tribal Chief. A video from Roman Reigns follows. Reigns says it has been a rough year, and it wasn’t that long ago that they ran everything. Reigns says it fell apart in the spring and summer, when he lost his title, his Wiseman, the Bloodline, and, most importantly, his ulafala. Reigns says he earned the ulafala because he was the man to lead his family. Reigns challenges Sikoa to Tribal Combat on the Netflix debut of Monday Night Raw on January 6, 2025. Reigns says when he takes back the ulafala, Sikoa will have no choice but to acknowledge him.

—

Aldis is backstage with Legado Del Fantasma, and Santos Escobar says Aldis needs to do something. Escobar says everybody gets attack and maybe they are better off over on Raw. Legado leaves, and then Carmelo Hayes walks up. Hayes says there is a lot of hype around his opponent just for him to make light work of it. Aldis tells him we’ll see how light it is and wishes him luck as Hayes walks away.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. ???

