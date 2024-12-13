12/13/24 AEW Rampage: Winter is Coming Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Kansas City, Missouri, and they are joined by Chris Jericho for the opening contest.

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Bryan Keith vs. Matt Cardona

They lock up and Cardona backs Keith into the ropes. Cardona shoves Keith down, and then applies a side-headlock. Keith sends him off the ropes, but Cardona comes back with a shoulder tackle. Cardona takes Keith down with a hip-toss, and then slams Keith into the corner. Cardona kicks Keith in the face and drops him with a flapjack. Cardona delivers a corner clothesline, but Keith goes to the floor. Cardona delivers a dropkick through the ropes and slams him into the apron. Cardona delivers a Russian leg-sweep into the barricade and follows with a forearm strike. Cardona gets Keith back into the ring, but Keith rolls to the apron. Cardona follows, but Keith bites his face and shoves him into the ring steps and high-fives Jericho. Keith delivers a shot to Cardona and gets him back into the ring. Keith applies a side-headlock and takes Cardona down. Keith delivers a knee drop and goes for the cover, but Cardona kicks out at two. Keith chokes Cardona over the middle rope, and then chops him into the corner. Cardona comes back with chops of his own, but Keith delivers a shot to his head.

Keith kicks Cardona in the head and wrenches his neck. Keith stomps on Cardona, but Cardona comes back with a jaw-breaker. Cardona delivers a few shots and sends Keith off the ropes, but Keith holds on as Cardona goes for a dropkick. Keith kicks Cardona in the head again, and then delivers a third kick that sends Cardona to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cardona picks Keith up, but Keith shoves him into the corner and delivers a knee strike. Keith goes up top and bites Cardona again. Cardona gets free and pulls Keith back down to the mat. Cardona delivers an elbow strike and follows with a clothesline. Cardona slams Keith face-first to the mat, and then follows with elbow strikes in the corner. Cardona delivers a running kick in the corner and goes for the cover, but Keith kicks out at two. Keith comes back with a headbutt, but Cardona delivers double knees and follows with a missile dropkick. Cardona charges, but Keith counters with an STO for a two count. Cardona comes back with a kick to the midsection, and then slams Keith with a straitjacket slam. Keith comes back with a knee strike to Cardona, and then follows with an enzuigiri. Keith goes for a German suplex, but Cardona holds onto the ropes and then delivers Radio Silence for the pin fall.

Winner: Matt Cardona

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Harley Cameron vs. Toni Storm

Storm offers a handshake, but Cameron applies a side-headlock. Storm counters into one of her own and drops Cameron with a shoulder tackle. Storm delivers a low dropkick, and then kicks Cameron in the midsection and the face. Storm delivers a snap suplex, and then chops Cameron a few times in the corner. Storm delivers right hands in the corner, but Cameron slams her face into the turnbuckle and delivers a few more shots as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cameron has Storm in a side-headlock, but Storm delivers a few elbows to the midsection to get free. Cameron comes back with shots and runs the ropes, but Storm drops her with a back-breaker. Storm delivers a shoulder tackle, and then drops Cameron with a Thesz Press. Storm delivers right hands, and then follows with a fisherman’s suplex for a two count. Cameron comes back with a back suplex and connects with a running kick for a two count. Cameron delivers a few shots and runs the ropes, but Storm comes back with Sky High for a two count. Storm delivers a hip attack in the corner, and then delivers Storm Zero for the pin fall.

Winner: Toni Storm

—

A video package for an upcoming Continental Classic match between Brody King and Komander airs. It will take place on next week’s Rampage: Holiday Bash.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Shazza McKenzie

They lock up and Purrazzo backs McKenzie into the corner. Purrazzo stomps McKenzie down, and then delivers a chop. McKenzie comes back with a roll-up for a one count, and then delivers a knee strike. McKenzie sends Purrazzo off the ropes, but Purrazzo comes back with a clothesline. McKenzie delivers a forearm shot and goes up top, but Purrazzo cuts her off and hangs her upside down. Purrazzo connects with a spear in the corner, and then follows with a powerbomb. Purrazzo applies an arm-bar, and McKenzie taps out.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

—

Alex Marvez interviews Kris Statlander backstage. Marvez asks Statlander where she goes from here, and Statlander says Mercedes Mone won’t stop talking about beating her at Full Gear. Statlander says Mone is everything she says she is and she came out of Full Gear pretty beat up. Statlander says she is going to keep moving forward, and she is going to be watching the AEW TBS Championship Match between Mone and Anna Jay at Holiday Bash. Statlander says she has unfinished business with the TBS Championship before walking away.

—

Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Don Callis and the Don Callis Family. Callis says he has something important to say and then says he and his family are in the getting over and making money business. Callis says the Murder Machine is the most-feared tag team in AEW and Konosuke Takeshita is the best bell-to-bell technician in the game. Callis says everyone thought Will Ospreay was the best wrestler in the world until he got into the ring with Kyle Fletcher. Callis says Fletcher put Ospreay down and asks Ospreay how it feels. Callis says Fletcher did the unthinkable when he also beat Kazuchika Okada, and then asks Okada how it feels…bitch. Fletcher says the crowd can boo him as much as they want and cheer for Ospreay, but it changes nothing. Fletcher says he will be the winner of the Continental Classic, and then tells Mark Briscoe to bring more than his redneck kung-fu tomorrow night on Collision. Fletcher says winning the tournament is his destiny, and then Callis says his family are the one percenters of AEW. Callis says there is no one big enough or bad enough to get into the ring with them, but then Powerhouse Hobbs’s music hits.

—

Match 4 – Tag Team Match

Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita and Lance Archer) (w/Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher)

Hobbs and Takeshita start the match, but Takeshita tags out to Archer. Takeshita drops to the floor as Hobbs goes toward him, and then Archer and Hobbs exchange elbow strikes. Archer delivers a knee to the midsection, but Hobbs sends him to the corner with a shoulder tackle. Hobbs delivers right hands as Takeshita looks on from the floor. Davis tags in and delivers right hands to Archer as well. Hobbs tags back in, and then he and Davis double-team Archer with corner clotheslines. Archer fights back with shots, but Davis and Hobbs drop him with a double shoulder tackle. David and Hobbs deliver a double vertical suplex and Davis goes for the cover, but Archer kicks out at one. Archer comes back with a shot to Davis, and then takes him down and delivers right hands as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Archer is in control of Davis. Archer slams Davis in the corner, but Davis kicks him in the face and knocks Takeshita to the floor. Davis dodges a charge from Archer, but Archer knocks Hobbs to the floor. Takeshita tags in and drops Davis with a suplex. Takeshita charges, but Davis counters and gets a roll-up for a two count. Davis drops Takeshita with a right hand and tags in Hobbs. Hobbs drops Takeshita with clotheslines, and then delivers one in the corner. Takeshita kicks Hobbs in the face, but Hobbs comes bakc with a back elbow. Takeshita kicks Hobbs in the face, and Hobbs drops him with a suplex. Takeshita comes back with a powerdrive knee strike, and then Davis and Archer tag back in. They exchange short-arm lariats, and Davis takes advantage. Archer comes back with a stomp and puts Davis up top, but Davis delivers shots. Takeshita comes over to help and pokes Davis in the eyes. Archer and Takeshita go for a double suplex, and then Hobbs comes over to suplex both of them. Davis tags Hobbs in, and Takeshita delivers an elbow strike to Hobbs. Archer drops Hobbs with a chokeslam and goes for the cover, but Hobbs kicks out at two.

Davis pulls Takeshita to the outside and slams him into the barricade. Archer knocks Davis off the apron, and then Hobbs drops Archer with a powerslam. Hobbs follows with the spinebuster and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs

-After the match, Takeshita tries to attack Hobbs, but Hobbs slams him with the spinebuster. Hobbs picks up the AEW International Championship and holds it in the air while standing over Takeshita. Hobbs drops the title onto Takeshita and celebrates with Davis as the show comes to a close.

