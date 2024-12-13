12/11/24 AEW Dynamite Viewership

The ratings are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite brought in 594,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the key 18 – 49 demographic.

The viewership number is up from the 586,000 viewers the show drew last week. The demo rating remains the same as the previous week.

AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2023 drew 845,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in 2023.

