12/11/24 AEW Dynamite Viewership
The ratings are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite brought in 594,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the key 18 – 49 demographic.
The viewership number is up from the 586,000 viewers the show drew last week. The demo rating remains the same as the previous week.
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2023 drew 845,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in 2023.
