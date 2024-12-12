Updated AEW Continental Classic Standings

AEW Continental Classic Standings

Blue League:

1. Kyle Fletcher — 9

T2. Daniel Garcia — 4

T2. Kazuchika Okada — 4

T4. Mark Briscoe — 3

T4. Shelton Benjamin — 3

6. The Beast Mortos — 0

Gold League:

T1. Claudio Castagnoli — 6

T1. Ricochet — 6

T1. Will Ospreay — 6

T4. Brody King — 3

T4. Darby Allin — 3

6. Komander — 0

EXCLUSIVE! @ClaudioCSRO may have lost a battle in the #AEWContinentalClassic Gold League, but the war rages on… pic.twitter.com/zJsZR65R7n

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 12, 2024