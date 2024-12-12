Updated AEW Continental Classic Standings
AEW Continental Classic Standings
Blue League:
1. Kyle Fletcher — 9
T2. Daniel Garcia — 4
T2. Kazuchika Okada — 4
T4. Mark Briscoe — 3
T4. Shelton Benjamin — 3
6. The Beast Mortos — 0
Gold League:
T1. Claudio Castagnoli — 6
T1. Ricochet — 6
T1. Will Ospreay — 6
T4. Brody King — 3
T4. Darby Allin — 3
6. Komander — 0
