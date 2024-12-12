TNA announces a sell out, Booker T says Owens should beat Rhodes for the WWE title

Dec 12, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– TNA has announced:

Booker T (via HOF Podcast) says Kevin Owens should defeat Cody Rhodes and become the new WWE Champion at SNME

“I wouldn’t be surprised with anything right now because the business is so hot. I really believe that. I would be be all in for Kevin Owens as WWE Champion.

That dude has put in his time, he’s paid his dues…so to see Kevin Owens actually cash in at Saturday Night’s Main Event and defeat Cody Rhodes it would be great man.”

