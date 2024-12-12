Heyman believes Cody Rhodes has surpassed his father in fame and significance within WWE

Paul Heyman believes Cody Rhodes has surpassed his father, Dusty Rhodes, in fame and significance within WWE. Reflecting on Cody’s rise, Heyman said, “When Cody Rhodes first came back here, we all had the same sentence… ‘How can you look at Cody and not think of Dusty?’ To Cody’s indescribably massive credit… now is the point in history that we’re realizing that Dusty Rhodes is Cody Rhodes’ father.”

Heyman praised Cody’s transformation and resilience, stating, “That man has worked so hard, so tirelessly and so magnificently and has hit it out of the park consistently 52 weeks of the year and has never struck out… If you can’t give that man his flowers right now, you’re not paying attention.”

Discussing Cody’s WrestleMania 40 victory over Roman Reigns, Heyman emphasized the payoff of a two-year story arc: “That story ended up exactly where that story should’ve ended up… with Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40. That was the rightful main event… because the audience had a two-year investment in that story and lived it.”

Source: SHAK Wrestling

