Donald Trump named TIME’s Person of the Year, Madison Rayne returning to the ring

Dec 12, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Donald Trump, WWE Hall of Famer and President-elect, was named TIME’s Person of the Year.

Madison Rayne makes her return to the squared circle.

  1. DB says:
    December 12, 2024 at 12:00 pm

    Ah yes! The orange idiot’s back as TIME Magazine’s Man of the Year! Well done, I hope you fail drastically. Whoever still supports him has a small dick in real life. Trump supporters still sleeps with their own mothers. Disgusting!

  2. Mackdeezy says:
    December 12, 2024 at 12:40 pm

    But i thought Elon Musk said the left controls all media?

    /s

