Donald Trump named TIME’s Person of the Year, Madison Rayne returning to the ring
– Donald Trump, WWE Hall of Famer and President-elect, was named TIME’s Person of the Year.
MAN OF THE HOUR: President-elect Trump has been named TIME's 2024 Person of the Year. pic.twitter.com/yPB9dYCOto
— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 12, 2024
– Madison Rayne makes her return to the squared circle.
.@MadisonRayne RETURNS to Ring of Honor and is set to compete TONIGHT on #ROH TV!
Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/SQ5ReqYyGZ
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 12, 2024
Ah yes! The orange idiot’s back as TIME Magazine’s Man of the Year! Well done, I hope you fail drastically. Whoever still supports him has a small dick in real life. Trump supporters still sleeps with their own mothers. Disgusting!
But i thought Elon Musk said the left controls all media?
/s