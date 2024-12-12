Curtis Axel vents frustration over his NXT stint

Curtis Axel reflected on his challenging time in NXT, calling it “a disaster” during his era. He shared his frustrations with how he and others were treated, saying, “They would do crap to us to make us look like crap. It was a shame. It was a shame to all of us. All of us that worked hard like Bray (Wyatt), all these guys worked their asses off.” Axel revealed that despite his hard work and desire to make it to WWE’s main roster, he often felt undermined.

Recalling a pivotal moment, Axel expressed anger at how he was introduced on television: “When I found out that Kofi Kingston was on TV and he said, ‘Here’s my pro, son of Mr. Perfect, Michael McGillicutty.’ I’m like, ‘F–k this

bullsh-t.’ I lost my mind, but I just went with it.” Although deeply frustrated, he continued pushing forward for the sake of his family: “I argued, argued, argued and all this kind of stuff. I just kept going through and kept on performing. I did everything I could.”

Eventually, Axel reached a breaking point, which led to the transformation of his character: “Finally, I lost my mind. I said, ‘Dude, I’m done.’ That’s when Curtis Axel evolved.” Despite the challenges, Axel’s perseverance allowed him to reestablish himself in WWE and carve out a new path for his career.

Source: Monte & The Pharaoh

