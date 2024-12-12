Charlotte Flair on the verge of returning to action, NXT’s viewership, WWE on Netflix note

– Charlotte Flair is expected to return to WWE immediately, possibly as soon as SNME this Saturday, reports WrestleVotes. It was noted that creative has been hard at work when it comes to plans for her return, after being out of action with a torn ACL and MCL since December 2023.

– Netflix will have “very little” WWE archive content. “The answer is ‘not much’. There’ll be all the current shows… All the pay-per-views, everything is going to be on Netflix. As far as your archives, there will be some, but very little.

“When everything starts on January 1st, they’re going to have roughly forty pay-per-views, will be the only thing up. Just intermittent, some recent, some from years ago.

“There’ll be no WCW, it’s all WWE. No Mid-Atlantic, no Mid-South Wrestling, no World Class. None of that tape library stuff. People didn’t really watch a lot of it [on the WWE Network] so that’s what happened.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

– This week’s episode of NXT on CW averaged 680,000 viewers; 0.17 P18-49 rating.

