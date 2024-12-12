Bronson Reed and Alan Angels updates

Dec 12, 2024

Photo Credit: WWE

Bronson Reed had surgery to repair his broken foot today. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Alan Angels has injured his knee and will miss all his scheduled shows for the rest of 2024, including the TNA event in Atlanta. He is disappointed to end the year this way, especially after considering it the best year of his career. Thankfully, no surgery is required, and he expects to be fully recovered by 2025.

