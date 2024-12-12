Bronson Reed and Alan Angels updates

– Bronson Reed had surgery to repair his broken foot today. We wish him a speedy recovery.

– Alan Angels has injured his knee and will miss all his scheduled shows for the rest of 2024, including the TNA event in Atlanta. He is disappointed to end the year this way, especially after considering it the best year of his career. Thankfully, no surgery is required, and he expects to be fully recovered by 2025.

Unfortunately, last month I sustained a minor knee injury. It’s a little worse than I originally thought and I’ll be missing all my scheduled shows for the rest of the year including TNA in Atlanta this weekend which I was really looking forward too. A real downer to end 2024… pic.twitter.com/6JmIOGA0h8 — “The Frontman” Alan Angels • アラン エンジェルス (@Alan_V_Angels) December 11, 2024

