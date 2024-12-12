12/12/24 TNA Impact Recap
– Moose defeated Cody Deaner to retain the X Division Title to kick-off TNA.
– AJ Francis promises he’s going to chokeslam Nemeth a total of three times before walking out TNA Heavyweight Champion tomorrow night at Final Resolution.
– Rosemary defeated Xia Brookside
After the match, Rosemary hits Xia Brookside with the ground and pound, then Jordynne Grace runs into the ring. Rosemary rolls out as Jordynne slides in.
– Backstage, Gia Miller interviews Trent Seven, who finds out that he will face “Inevitable” Ace Austin at Final Resolution. Trent Seven is not happy, as he had already beaten him.
– The Rascalz defeat Laredo Kid & Leon Slater
– PCO & Sami Callahan defeated Jake Something & Hammerstone by DQ
After the match, the lights go out and the number 23 appears again. The words “It’s just a number” can be heard.
– Dani Luna defeated Heather By Elegance
– Masha Slamovich, Nic Nemeth & Joe Hendry defeated Tasha Steelz & First Class
After the match, AJ Francis hits three Down Payments on Nemeth to end TNA.