12/12/24 TNA Impact Recap

– Moose defeated Cody Deaner to retain the X Division Title to kick-off TNA.

– AJ Francis promises he’s going to chokeslam Nemeth a total of three times before walking out TNA Heavyweight Champion tomorrow night at Final Resolution.

– Rosemary defeated Xia Brookside

After the match, Rosemary hits Xia Brookside with the ground and pound, then Jordynne Grace runs into the ring. Rosemary rolls out as Jordynne slides in.

– Backstage, Gia Miller interviews Trent Seven, who finds out that he will face “Inevitable” Ace Austin at Final Resolution. Trent Seven is not happy, as he had already beaten him.

– The Rascalz defeat Laredo Kid & Leon Slater

– PCO & Sami Callahan defeated Jake Something & Hammerstone by DQ

After the match, the lights go out and the number 23 appears again. The words “It’s just a number” can be heard.

– Dani Luna defeated Heather By Elegance

– Masha Slamovich, Nic Nemeth & Joe Hendry defeated Tasha Steelz & First Class

After the match, AJ Francis hits three Down Payments on Nemeth to end TNA.

