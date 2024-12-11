Video: Shotzi returns on NXT

Dec 11, 2024 - by James Walsh

WWE star Shotzi was injured during the NXT tapings that took place on February 13th 2024. Shotzi later confirmed that she tore her ACL.

As seen during the December 10th 2024 edition of NXT, Shotzi made her return to television. Shotzi ended up saving Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley from an attack by Fatal Influence members Jazmyn Nyx, Fallon Henley, and Jacy Jayne.

