Rollins vs. Punk could headline Raw on Netflix debut

The feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins has picked up since the 2024 WWE Survivor Series PLE. During the December 9th edition of WWE RAW, Rollins said the following about his issues with Punk…

“When CM Punk walked out the doors of this company 11 years ago, I called him. I texted him because I was a friend, because I respected him and what he stood for. What did I get back from Punk? Nothing. I got ghosted by CM Punk, and it wasn’t just me. It was every single person who was friends with Punk that worked for this company. Because if you didn’t quit your dream job and your priorities didn’t line up with team CM Punk, then you were evil, man. If the story ended there, okay. But that’s not what happened. Because for the next 10 years, all CM Punk tried to do was tear this company down. That’s all he did. He talked as much crap as he could. He took any pot shot he could. You know when he finally walked back in here? Do you know why? Because he failed at everything else.”

Punk vs. Rollins was reportedly planned for Wrestlemania 40 prior to Punk suffering an injury. While there has been speculation about Punk vs. Rollins taking place at Wrestlemania 41, it appears that WWE has a different plan as Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com noted the following:

“Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk is currently slated to occur on the debut episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, I have been informed.”

