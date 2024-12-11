Mariah May teases new entrance and costume

AEW fans will see something special from “The Glamour” Mariah May this week.

The AEW Women’s World Champion spoke with Ginger Vision House this week for an interview, during which she teased “a nice entrance” and “a new costume” for her title defense against Mina Shirakawa at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2024.

“Mariah May does have a glamorous budget,” she said. “I am ‘The Glamour’ and the World Champion, so I get whatever I want. I also don’t need a lot of thrills because I look the way that I look, but I do have a very nice new costume for Winter Is Coming. I got it just for Mina, just to make this special.”

May continued, “You’re going to see something very special on Wednesday. I kind of have a new entrance that I debuted at Full Gear, which, regrettably, the moment was soured when my best friend speared me off the stage and into the table, but there is going to be a slightly new entrance. I do have a few ideas I’ve always had for fun entrances. I don’t want to say it because I’m hoping you’ll see them down the line. They are the kind of thing that is going to take a little bit of work and planning, and I’ve already talked to production. We have an amazing production team at AEW. I’ve talked to them about it. Maybe we’ll see it for a special pay-per-view. You’re going to see a nice entrance for Winter is Coming and a new costume.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

