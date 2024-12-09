Lyra Valkyria advances in the Women’s IC tourament

Dec 9, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Lyra Valkyria defeated Ivy Nile & Zelina Vega in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the next round of the Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament

