Lyra Valkyria advances in the Women’s IC tourament
Lyra Valkyria defeated Ivy Nile & Zelina Vega in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the next round of the Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament
Lyra Valkyria advances in the #WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1boJ4Qd4Cq
— USA Network (@USANetwork) December 10, 2024
WHAT. A. MATCH. @Real_Valkyria advances in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Gj9tIK6deP
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2024