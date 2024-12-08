Eric Bischoff responds to haters, CMLL x AEW crossover event on Friday

Dec 8, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Eric Bischoff (via 83 Weeks) tells haters he’s not bias towards WWE and is not on a Legends deal right now

“I don’t even have a legends agreement with WWE. I did two WWE episodes. One on NXT and one for the WWE on the A&E Network. Then 48 hours later, I’m on an MLW show, who, by the way, was in a lawsuit with WWE!”

— Friday, December 13, will see another AEW X CMLL crossover event from Arena Mexico, progressing towards Wrestle Dynasty

