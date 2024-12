WWE announces injures sustained in the War Games Match at Survivor Series …

– Big Bronson Reed suffered a broken foot injury, and is out indefinitely

– Tonga Loa suffered a torn biceps and is out indefinitely

– Jimmy Uso suffered a broken toe injury

My man toe is broke and I’ve lost another title opportunity ugh ya girl is down bad!#SmackDown — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) December 7, 2024

