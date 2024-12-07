Video: Wes Lee reacts to Eddy Thorpe being removed from the Iron Survivor Challenge

Dec 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Wes Lee reacts to Eddy Thorpe being removed from the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline:

“I really can empathize with Eddy with this situation. To have the biggest moment of his career just ripped right away from him? I know he’s pissed off. Eddy, I know you’re watching this right now, you’ve got to look on the bright side – you were not gonna win anyway.”

