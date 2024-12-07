Video: Wes Lee reacts to Eddy Thorpe being removed from the Iron Survivor Challenge
Wes Lee reacts to Eddy Thorpe being removed from the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline:
“I really can empathize with Eddy with this situation. To have the biggest moment of his career just ripped right away from him? I know he’s pissed off. Eddy, I know you’re watching this right now, you’ve got to look on the bright side – you were not gonna win anyway.”