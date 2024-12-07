Stratton advances in the US title tournament, Cardona announced for AEW Dynamite
– Matt Cardona set to appear at AEW Rampage Winter Is Coming…
WED 12/11#AEWRampage Winter is Coming!@tmobilecenter | Kansas City, MO
See it live before it airs on TNT!
Matt Cardona Appears!
After being attacked by #ROH World Champion @IAmJericho & @BountyKeith on #AEWRampage, what will @TheMattCardona do next? pic.twitter.com/TENbdu9xcG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2024
– Tiffany Stratton defeated Naomi & Elektra Lopez in a Triple Threat Match on WWE SmackDown to advance to the next round of the Women’s United States Title Tournament.
It’s finally Tiffy Time! Tiffany Stratton moves on in the US title tournament. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/gAvBjjjhsr
— USA Network (@USANetwork) December 7, 2024