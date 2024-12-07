Stratton advances in the US title tournament, Cardona announced for AEW Dynamite

Dec 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Matt Cardona set to appear at AEW Rampage Winter Is Coming…

– Tiffany Stratton defeated Naomi & Elektra Lopez in a Triple Threat Match on WWE SmackDown to advance to the next round of the Women’s United States Title Tournament.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

