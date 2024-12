Oba Femi has been enjoying time off in his home country of Nigeria.

There has been no word of Femi dealing with any sort of injury or visa issue that would prevent him from wrestling.

When asking for a timetable on his return to TV, it was said that it would be ‘sooner rather than later’, but no specific timetable.

Source: FightfulSelect & Corey Brennan

