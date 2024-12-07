Khan: “There’s some people you’re never gonna be able to convince”

Tony Khan has shared his thoughts on handling criticism and its influence on AEW’s creative decisions.

“I think that we absolutely look to the wrestling fans, and we’re always looking to find ways to make new fans, but doing so in a way that’s respectful to wrestling… There was absolutely huge interest in Big Boom AJ, his comeback to the ring, and that match. It helped us introduce new fans to AEW, but we did so with a great wrestling match. All of it was great for the wrestling fans.

“There’s some people you’re never gonna be able to convince, and that’s okay. But I want to try to convince those people and put on good wrestling every week, 52 weeks a year, with AEW on TBS and TNT and make new fans and make believers out of everyone.”

Source: Tony Khan | Battleground Podcast

