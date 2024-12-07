Rey Fenix: “No one stays in a place where they received inhumane treatment.”

New York are you READY?

I can’t wait to visit New York and the @hogwrestling family again!

@ultimate_starz_promotions makes this possible!

Go now with @ultimate_starz_promotions and get your tickets and don’t miss this opportunity, That night I have great news and surprises! pic.twitter.com/itf6E5TPHx

— REY FENIXMexaKing (@ReyFenixMx) December 7, 2024