WWE have confirmed on X that Jesse “The Body” Ventura will be returning to the company as he works the commentary desk for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

BREAKING: Jesse Ventura makes his return to the broadcast announce table for Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 14, LIVE at 8/7c on @nbc, as first revealed on The @BillSimmons Podcast! pic.twitter.com/2SiqHvISwl — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2024

