Update on Juice Robinson, AEW airs a Bandido returning vignette (video)

– As seen during the November 30th edition of AEW Collision, Juice Robinson lost to Will Ospreay in a Continental Classic tournament match. Robinson was injured during the match and ended up being pulled from the remainder of the tournament.

AEW confirmed that Robinson suffered a broken fibula and will be out of action for the “foreseeable future.” While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the injury…

“At the 2:56 mark [in the match], there was a sunset flip spot, a very basic spot. You would never know there was anything that went wrong with it. The cameras did not show the angle, but I was sent a still picture of the angle or of the injury. And it’s very clearly there. His foot, it looked horrendous in the still picture. It was bent. It was left leg. Bent in a horrible direction, just basically trying to block a sunset flip, a total, you know, these guys fly all over the place, and that’s the spot where you get hurt, you know. And we’ve seen that time after time, something like that happens. It just happened. It was a fluke.”

– A vignette was displayed this evening on Dynamite for Bandido.

MOST WANTED: Rumor has it former ROH World Champion BANDIDO is coming back to town… Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! @bandidowrestler pic.twitter.com/yklgSe70mZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2024

