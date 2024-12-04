Spoiler: ROH title match announced after AEW Dynamite

Dec 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Matt Cardona vs. Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor Championship was announced during the ROH Tapings after Dynamite.

