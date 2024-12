Mercedes Mone to defend her title against Anna Jay

Anna Jay vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship is set in 2 weeks.

The match has been made! In TWO WEEKS Mercedes Moné defends her TBS Championship against Anna Jay at #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@AnnaJay___ | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/7q8OVhFoJD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2024

