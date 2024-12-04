Grappler files complaint against AEW, claims being threatened by CM Punk

Ryan Nemeth has filed a complaint against AEW, alleging harassment and threats by CM Punk and accusing AEW of failing to address the issues. His claims include being threatened by Punk in June 2023, being removed from an event at Punk’s request in August, and being pressured to antagonize Punk publicly. Nemeth says AEW sidelined him, ignored creative pitches, and failed to take action despite his repeated complaints.

His contract expired in March 2024, following his last AEW appearance in November 2023. AEW offered him a settlement tied to an NDA, which was later withdrawn. Nemeth, who sought mental health support over the ordeal, is advocating for policy changes and financial compensation, while expressing appreciation for some AEW personnel who supported him during the dispute.

Source: Fightful

