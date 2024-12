Collision and Rampage’s viewership for 11/30, Komander enters the Continental Classic

– Tony Khan has announced via Twitter Komander will participate in the AEW Continental Classic tournament, replacing Juice Robinson who withdrew due to injury.

– 11/30 AEW Collision averaged 144,000 viewers; 0.03 P18-49 rating

– 11/30 AEW Rampage averaged 126,000 viewers; 0.03 P18-49 rating

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

