And the 2025 TNA live event destination winner is…

Breaking: TNA Wrestling is Bringing Major 2025 Pay-Per-View Events to New York City AND Los Angeles

Rebellion Pay-Per-View Will Be in Los Angeles; Slammiversary is in New York City

More than 1 million votes were cast in the unprecedented online destination selection offered to TNA Wrestling fans, yet there was no overwhelming winner, New York City or Los Angeles.

So, TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it will have a major live event in 2025 in BOTH CITIES!

The Rebellion pay-per-view will be Sunday, April 27, originating from the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California (USC). Slammiversary is Sunday, July 20, at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

The Galen Center is home to the USC Trojans basketball and USC volleyball teams, and has played host to concerts, pageants, theatrical performances and more. The annual Kids’ Choice Awards, presented by Nickelodeon, have originated from the Galen Center numerous times.

Opened in 2021, the UBS Arena is the home of the New York Islanders of the National Hockey League (NHL).

“I am beyond excited to defend the TNA World Championship from coast to coast, in the two of the most iconic cities in the world, Los Angeles and New York City,” said TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth. “This is a groundbreaking day for TNA Wrestling. I cannot wait for the ride that TNA will be on in 2025.”

Tickets for both live events, in Los Angeles and New York City, will go on-sale in a Mega On-Sale on Friday, December 20, starting at 10am local time. The exclusive presale for TNA+ subscribers starts Wednesday, December 18, at 10am ET.

This Mega On-Sale also features TNA live events this March in El Paso, Texas and St. Joseph, Missouri. (See below for additional information on the Mega On-Sale.)

Meet & Greets

Fans can meet a variety of TNA stars at the post-show Meet & Greet – at all upcoming TNA live events, including those in Los Angeles and New York City. Recent Meet & Greets have featured Jeff & Matt Hardy, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Masha Slamovich, Mike Santana and The System, among others.

The post-show Meet & Greets give fans the opportunity to get an autograph from the TNA stars and photo-ops with their in-ring heroes.

The Meet & Greet schedule for all 2025 TNA live events will be announced a few weeks before each show.

Titanium Ticket Package

Fans in Los Angeles and New York City can maximize their TNA experience with the top-tier, perk-filled Titanium Ticket Package. As a Titanium Ticket Package fan, you will be the first admitted into the arena and that’s only the start of perks you will receive. Titanium Ticket Perks in Los Angeles AND New York City start with a commemorative take-home chair, as well as commemorative photo-ops, limited-edition TNA-branded swag, and much more. (The full list of Titanium perks for both the Los Angeles and New York City shows will be announced in the coming days.)

Mega On-Sale

TNA’s second-ever Mega On-Sale is Friday, December 20, starting at 10am local time, as TNA tickets make great holiday gifts. Here are the four cities/events involved:

March 14-15: El Paso, Texas

Venue: El Paso County Coliseum

Night one is the TNA+ live special, Sacrifice.

Night two will be taped for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!

March 28-29: St. Joseph, Missouri (Kansas City)

Venue: St. Joseph Civic Arena

Both nights will be taped for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!

April 27: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Galen Center

This Sunday night spectacular is the annual Rebellion pay-per-view, airing live around the world from the campus of USC.

July 20: New York City

Venue: UBS Arena

This Sunday night showcase is the annual extravaganza Slammiversary, airing live around the world on pay-per-view from the home of the NHL’s New York Islanders.

